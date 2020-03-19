Medical officer sprays disinfectant in mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Muslim event that drew thousands to Indonesia stopped amid outbreak fears
- The Tablighi Jama’at halted the event in Gowa, near Makassar, after a similar gathering in Malaysia led to hundreds of infections
- More than 8,500 people from across Indonesia, Asia and the Middle East had converged on the town
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
