Medical officer sprays disinfectant in mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Muslim event that drew thousands to Indonesia stopped amid outbreak fears

  • The Tablighi Jama’at halted the event in Gowa, near Makassar, after a similar gathering in Malaysia led to hundreds of infections
  • More than 8,500 people from across Indonesia, Asia and the Middle East had converged on the town
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:33am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical officer sprays disinfectant in mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE