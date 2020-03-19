Malaysian workers seen sleeping behind the gates of Kranji MRT Station in Singapore. Photo: Today Online
Coronavirus: Malaysian workers left out in cold by lockdown sleep rough at Singapore MRT station
- Singaporean firms offered accommodation for Malaysian workers affected by the curbs, but those sleeping near Kranji MRT Station were not so lucky
- On Monday, Malaysia announced the nationwide lockdown until the end of March to try and control the spread of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Malaysian workers seen sleeping behind the gates of Kranji MRT Station in Singapore. Photo: Today Online