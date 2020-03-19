A security officer checks the tempature of a visitor inside a closed shopping centre in Malaysia on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Malaysia looking for 2,000 Rohingya after mosque outbreak
- The religious gathering late last month at a mosque on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur was attended by some 16,000 people
- Malaysia’s search for the Rohingya highlights the challenge for governments trying to track the virus among communities living without official papers
