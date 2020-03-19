Workers walk to their offices while wearing face masks during a coronavirus lockdown day in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Malaysia gets first batch of Chinese aid to fight virus
- As cases soar close to 1,000, thousands of masks from China have arrived in Kuala Lumpur. Test kits, ventilators and sanitisers will soon be coming too
- Academics say reciprocal aid-giving between the two nations is evidence of their close ties, despite Malaysia’s recent political turmoil
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Workers walk to their offices while wearing face masks during a coronavirus lockdown day in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Photo: EPA