Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to ensure that people adhere to a movement control order to block the spread of the new coronavirus in Malaysia. The army will be deployed to help the police. Photo: AP
Malaysia brings in army to enforce partial lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
- The Malaysian army will be deployed to assist police in ensuring that people stay in their homes
- Malaysians with Singapore work permits will be able to continue working in the city state, with ‘appropriate health screening’
