Medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in four Southeast Asian countries, with more to follow. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Alibaba, Jack Ma donate masks, test kits to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand
- The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are donating 2 million masks, 150,000 test kits, 20,000 protective gear sets and 20,000 face shields
- Southeast Asian nations are bracing for a surge in Covid-19 cases
