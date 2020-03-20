A Singapore Airline flight attendant in the arrival hall of Changi Airport. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore blocks gatherings of 250 people, urging public to work and eat at home
- Singapore on Friday reported an additional 40 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 385
- Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, as the government faced mounting criticism over its response
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A Singapore Airline flight attendant in the arrival hall of Changi Airport. Photo: EPA