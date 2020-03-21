People walk on the Jubilee Bridge in Singapore, which on Saturday recorded its first two deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore reports first two deaths, including elderly woman and Indonesian man
- Both patients had underlying health conditions and had been in ICU for long periods
- Singapore has 385 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and had been widely praised for avoiding any fatalities
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
