Singapore Airlines planes on the tarmac at Changi Airport. Photo: AFP
Singapore Airlines slashes flight capacity, grounds nearly all planes in response to coronavirus

  • The airline on Monday announced it would cut its flight capacity by 94 per cent until the end of April and ground 185 of 196 aircraft
  • It described the outbreak as ‘the greatest challenge in its existence’ and said it was taking steps to ensure liquidity
Danny Lee
Updated: 11:03am, 23 Mar, 2020

