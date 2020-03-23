Thais wearing face masks pass a billboard bearing the portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thai king remains in Germany during pandemic, prompting criticism online
- Insulting the monarchy is a crime but the hashtag #whydoweneedaking? has been trending as Thailand’s coronavirus cases increase
- The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand has risen to 721 cases, the second most in Southeast Asia after Malaysia
