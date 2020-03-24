A crowd of people stock up at a supermarket in Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Myanmar confirms first two cases in men returning from abroad
- The country of 54 million people had until Monday been the world’s largest country by population not to report a single case of the pandemic
- The Myanmar government had claimed the country’s ‘lifestyle and diet’ – including lack of physical contact and the use of cash – offered protection
