Singapore’s financial strength is partly linked to Temasek, sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Photo: AFP
In Singapore, Temasek’s biggest shareholdings drop nearly US$24 billion in three months
- Singapore’s state investor owns or controls multibillion-dollar stakes in companies including Alibaba and Singapore Airlines
- Temasek’s top 12 equity holdings by market value were worth a combined US$73.8 billion on January 2 but had fallen to US$50.3 billion as of March 20
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Singapore’s financial strength is partly linked to Temasek, sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Photo: AFP