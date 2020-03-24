A man wearing a protective mask walks beside a poster of American WWII icon Rosie the Riveter at the Quezon City hall in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine Congress approves national emergency declaration

  • The bill authorises the president to launch a massive aid programme for 18 million families and tap private hospitals and ships in fighting the pandemic
  • The Senate and the House of Representatives both held emergency sessions on Monday and worked beyond midnight to deliberate the bill
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:06pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man wearing a protective mask walks beside a poster of American WWII icon Rosie the Riveter at the Quezon City hall in the Philippines. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE