Seats are taped up to encourage social distancing at a food centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore reports 73 new cases in biggest daily jump
- There are 631 confirmed cases in the city state, which has seen a spike in imported infections in recent days
- Singapore has taken more stringent social distancing measures such as shutting bars to stem the spread of the virus
