Seats are taped up to encourage social distancing at a food centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore reports 73 new cases in biggest daily jump

  • There are 631 confirmed cases in the city state, which has seen a spike in imported infections in recent days
  • Singapore has taken more stringent social distancing measures such as shutting bars to stem the spread of the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:10pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Seats are taped up to encourage social distancing at a food centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE