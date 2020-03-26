King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visit a Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Netherlands ordered to pay damages for Indonesia colonial killings

  • The Dutch state must pay compensation ranging from US$10,800 to US$133 to relatives of 11 men, who were killed in southern Sulawesi in the late 1940s
  • In early March, Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologised for ‘excessive violence’ during the former colony’s fight for independence
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:30am, 26 Mar, 2020

