King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visit a Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Netherlands ordered to pay damages for Indonesia colonial killings
- The Dutch state must pay compensation ranging from US$10,800 to US$133 to relatives of 11 men, who were killed in southern Sulawesi in the late 1940s
- In early March, Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologised for ‘excessive violence’ during the former colony’s fight for independence
Topic | Indonesia
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visit a Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters