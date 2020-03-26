This photograph taken on March 16, 2020 shows Singapore Airlines planes parked on the tarmac at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Singapore Airlines halts trading in shares ahead of announcement
- The airline, one of Asia’s largest international carriers, is cutting flight capacity by 96 per cent until the end of April and grounding 185 of 196 aircraft.
- The trading halt is pending an announcement and comes as the Singapore government is set to reveal financial stimulus measures on Thursday
Topic | Aviation
