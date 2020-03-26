A burger shaped as the coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese restaurant is selling coronavirus-shaped burgers during pandemic panic
- ‘We have this joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it,’ says Hoang Tung, who owns a takeaway shop in downtown Hanoi
- There are now 148 recorded cases of the virus in Vietnam, but no reported deaths, according to the health ministry
