Philippine Marines (R) come out of an amphibious assault vehicle during a joint military exercise with their US counterparts in October 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US cancels war games with Philippines due to outbreak
- The drills, set to be held in the Southeast Asian nation on May 4-15, involve thousands of troops from both countries
- The US now has the largest number of confirmed infections in the world
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
