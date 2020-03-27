Philippine Marines (R) come out of an amphibious assault vehicle during a joint military exercise with their US counterparts in October 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: US cancels war games with Philippines due to outbreak

  • The drills, set to be held in the Southeast Asian nation on May 4-15, involve thousands of troops from both countries
  • The US now has the largest number of confirmed infections in the world
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:36pm, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Philippine Marines (R) come out of an amphibious assault vehicle during a joint military exercise with their US counterparts in October 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE