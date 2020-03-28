A worker performs a test on condoms at Karex’s factory in Pontian, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: world braces for condom shortage after Malaysia lockdown shuts top producer

  • Karex Bhd, which makes one in every five condoms globally, has not produced a single rubber from its Malaysian plants for more than a week due to the lockdown
  • The firm’s CEO warned that the shortage can run into months
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Updated: 3:17pm, 28 Mar, 2020

