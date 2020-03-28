A box of face masks is pictured during a handover ceremony for the first batch of medical supplies donated by China to Malaysia earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Malaysia receives much-needed medical supplies from China in biggest consignment yet
- Southeast Asia’s hardest-hit country has been one of the top beneficiaries of China’s so-called ‘mask diplomacy’ drive to share kit and expertise
- The supplies have been described as a ‘gift’ and a reciprocal ‘gesture of goodwill’ for the help Malaysia extended to China earlier this year
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
