A soldier and a police officer wearing protective masks stop a motorcyclist at a roadblock set up to enforce a movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: hundreds arrested in Malaysia for violating restrictions, as deaths rise
- Malaysian authorities detained 649 people on Saturday, and 614 have been arrested since movement curbs were imposed on March 18
- This comes as Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 34 and cases soared to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia
