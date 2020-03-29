Airport officials at the scene of a medical evacuation plane crash on the runway of Manila International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Medical evacuation plane crashes at Manila airport in Philippines, killing eight on board

  • The West Wind 24 plane was carrying three medical personnel, a patient and a companion, and three flight crew
  • It exploded in a ball of flames during take-off, bound for Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 10:57pm, 29 Mar, 2020

