Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore PM calls for end to US-China blame game, wants to see leadership from Trump administration

  • Lee Hsien Loong, speaking in an interview with CNN, said that the back and forth between the US and China was ‘not going to help us solve the problem sooner’
  • The Singaporean PM suggested that countries may turn elsewhere if American leadership was not forthcoming
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 1:34am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE