Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore PM calls for end to US-China blame game, wants to see leadership from Trump administration
- Lee Hsien Loong, speaking in an interview with CNN, said that the back and forth between the US and China was ‘not going to help us solve the problem sooner’
- The Singaporean PM suggested that countries may turn elsewhere if American leadership was not forthcoming
