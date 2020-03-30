Members of the Myanmar Red Cross disinfect a street as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Yangon on March 29, 2020. (Photo by Sai Aung Main / AFP)
Coronavirus: Myanmar braces for surge in cases after migrant worker exodus from Thailand
- The health minister said that the 23,000 migrant workers who returned from Thailand may trigger a massive outbreak
- He called for strict monitoring of the returnees as preparation to deal with the possible spike in infections
