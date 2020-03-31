One of the coronavirus campaign posters shared by Malaysia’s women’s affairs ministry. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia coronavirus advice sparks sexism row after urging women to ‘stop nagging’

  • The women’s affairs ministry issued tips on how to avoid domestic conflicts during the lockdown and urged women to dress up while working from home
  • The posters drew widespread ridicule online with social media users urging the government to remove them
Updated: 5:50pm, 31 Mar, 2020

