One of the coronavirus campaign posters shared by Malaysia’s women’s affairs ministry. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia coronavirus advice sparks sexism row after urging women to ‘stop nagging’
- The women’s affairs ministry issued tips on how to avoid domestic conflicts during the lockdown and urged women to dress up while working from home
- The posters drew widespread ridicule online with social media users urging the government to remove them
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
