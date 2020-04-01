A man jogs past blocks of private flats at Tanjong Rhu in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore house prices fall, central bank offers homeowners mortgage relief

  • Property prices have declined 1.3 per cent this year, and the central bank has announced a freeze on mortgage payment and cuts to credit card rates
  • The latest loan relief adds to several other fiscal and monetary measures the city state is employing amid a coronavirus induced economic downturn
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:36am, 1 Apr, 2020

A man jogs past blocks of private flats at Tanjong Rhu in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE