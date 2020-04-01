A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore mulls punishing companies for not following social distancing, telecommuting rules
- More than 30 companies have reportedly been ordered to stop work after it was found that they hadn’t been following safe-distancing measures
- The government has said it will be an offence for employers not to put in place telecommuting measures where the nature of the work permits it
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Singapore. Photo: AFP