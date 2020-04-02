DJ Farah Farz of Singapore nightclub Zouk performs in front of a video camera during a live-streamed ‘cloud-clubbing’ party last week. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore clubbing goes online as contagion fears shut nightspots
- Singapore’s decision to close nightclubs came as authorities slowly tighten restrictions following a jump in cases, with 1,000 infections so far
- But innovative DJs have started putting their performances online, another example of how the virus is upending daily life in ways unthinkable until now
