A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen near a Vietnam Marine Guard ship in the South China Sea. Vietnam claims a Chinese vessel hit and sank a fishing boat near the Paracel Islands. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ship hits and sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in South China Sea, detains crew

  • Vietnam said the Chinese vessel hit the boat near the Paracel Islands before capturing its eight crew members and two boats which came to its rescue
  • The move may increase tension in the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China
DPA
Updated: 3:50pm, 3 Apr, 2020

