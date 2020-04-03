A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen near a Vietnam Marine Guard ship in the South China Sea. Vietnam claims a Chinese vessel hit and sank a fishing boat near the Paracel Islands. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ship hits and sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in South China Sea, detains crew
- Vietnam said the Chinese vessel hit the boat near the Paracel Islands before capturing its eight crew members and two boats which came to its rescue
- The move may increase tension in the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China
