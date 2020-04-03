Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged climate campaigners to avoid mass protests and rather post photos of themselves holding placards online. But two Singaporeans who did this have fallen foul of the city state’s strict anti-protest laws. Photo: DPA
Singapore investigates solo climate protesters, after online photos of them waving signs
- Because of coronavirus, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on climate campaigners to post photos of themselves striking with a sign
- But in Singapore it is illegal to demonstrate without police permission, and two people who posted pictures of their placards are now under investigation
