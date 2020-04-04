Local village volunteers stand guard at a checkpoint in Manila on April 3, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE


Coronavirus: man with scythe shot dead after defying Philippine virus officials

  • The man, believed to have been drunk, was cautioned by a health worker ‘for not wearing a face mask’, according to a police report
  • He began attacking officials with a scythe and was killed by a police officer who was trying to pacify him
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
DPA
Updated: 10:38pm, 4 Apr, 2020

