Local village volunteers stand guard at a checkpoint in Manila on April 3, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: man with scythe shot dead after defying Philippine virus officials
- The man, believed to have been drunk, was cautioned by a health worker ‘for not wearing a face mask’, according to a police report
- He began attacking officials with a scythe and was killed by a police officer who was trying to pacify him
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
