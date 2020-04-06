A cyclist wearing a face mask rides past Singapore’s Central Business District on Friday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore couple arrested for leaking notice of school closures
- The public servant and her husband were arrested for the offence of wrongful communication of information under the city state’s Official Secrets Act
- If found guilty of leaking the draft media statement on school closures, they could face a fine of up to US$1,389 and jail of up to two years
