A cyclist wearing a face mask rides past Singapore’s Central Business District on Friday. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore couple arrested for leaking notice of school closures

  • The public servant and her husband were arrested for the offence of wrongful communication of information under the city state’s Official Secrets Act
  • If found guilty of leaking the draft media statement on school closures, they could face a fine of up to US$1,389 and jail of up to two years
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 10:21am, 6 Apr, 2020

A cyclist wearing a face mask rides past Singapore’s Central Business District on Friday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE