Young Buddhist monks wear face masks amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Myanmar’s former political prisoners share isolation survival tips

  • The country of 55 million is hunkering down, back in isolation sooner than many imagined possible after the end of outright military rule in 2011
  • There are fears the country’s health system will be easily overwhelmed as cases rise. It is thought to have fewer than 200 ventilators
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:30pm, 6 Apr, 2020

