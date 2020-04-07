Malaysia Airlines aircraft are seen from the viewing gallery at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysian firm GSV makes US$2.5 billion bid for ailing state carrier Malaysia Airlines
- Golden Skies Ventures has financing from a European bank to take over the holding company of the airline
- It plans to reinstate Malaysia Airlines as a premium long-haul airline, and is banking on pent-up travel demand when the coronavirus is contained
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia Airlines aircraft are seen from the viewing gallery at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE