The Merlion statue in Singapore’s Merlion Park pictured on Monday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore defends move not to close schools earlier as scientists agree impact is small
- From Wednesday, the city state, which had been one of a handful of countries not to close its schools, will do so as it moves to full home-based learning
- It comes as a new study from researchers at University College London suggests schools closures will do little to stop the spread of Covid-19
