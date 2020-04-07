Men wearing protective masks stand near a village hall during the coronavirus lockdown in Manila on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines extends lockdown of main island until end of April
- The measure that began in mid-March was set to end on April 12, but will now have to stay given the sustained growth in virus cases, the government said
- Announcing the move, President Duterte said the country’s economy was ‘at a standstill’ and directed officials to find more funds to help citizens
