Men wearing protective masks stand near a village hall during the coronavirus lockdown in Manila on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines extends lockdown of main island until end of April

  • The measure that began in mid-March was set to end on April 12, but will now have to stay given the sustained growth in virus cases, the government said
  • Announcing the move, President Duterte said the country’s economy was ‘at a standstill’ and directed officials to find more funds to help citizens
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:59pm, 7 Apr, 2020

