A food centre in the central business district of Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore bans public and private gatherings of any size in outbreak fight
- Under laws passed in Parliament on Tuesday, family members or friends who are not living together cannot gather at home or in public spaces
- The government said that the ‘circuit breaker’ measures, which are in place till May 4, will be reviewed once the period has ended
