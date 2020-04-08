Commuters wearing face masks queue at a railway station in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Indonesia capital Jakarta gets tough on social distancing rules
- ‘Large-scale social restrictions’ will take effect on Friday for an initial period of two weeks. Authorities have refused to call the move a lockdown
- Under the new plan, companies will be required to allow employees to work from home and gatherings of more than five people will be banned
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Commuters wearing face masks queue at a railway station in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP