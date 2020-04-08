People shop for food items inside a barricade at the Geylang Serai market in Singapore on April 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore confirms 142 new coronavirus cases in highest daily spike

  • Forty of the new infections were linked to foreign worker dormitories
  • Another person died on Wednesday while waiting for his test result, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 7
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 9:42pm, 8 Apr, 2020

People shop for food items inside a barricade at the Geylang Serai market in Singapore on April 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE