People shop for food items inside a barricade at the Geylang Serai market in Singapore on April 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
Singapore confirms 142 new coronavirus cases in highest daily spike
- Forty of the new infections were linked to foreign worker dormitories
- Another person died on Wednesday while waiting for his test result, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 7
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
