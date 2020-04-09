Passengers aboard the Indonesian ferry, which was blocked when trying to make port in Maumere. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Indonesia ferry passengers jump into sea amid infection fears

  • Passengers flung themselves into the sea and swam ashore as officials sought to block the vessel from docking due to fears of suspected virus cases
  • The ferry was carrying 255 passengers, mostly migrant workers returning home from Malaysia
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:35am, 9 Apr, 2020

Passengers aboard the Indonesian ferry, which was blocked when trying to make port in Maumere. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE