Women wearing face masks shop for food at Geylang Serai market in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore launches US$21 million grant to help local farmers boost food production

  • Food security has become a hot topic amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has triggered bouts of panic buying among Singaporean shoppers
  • The grant is being launched as the pandemic underscores the importance of local food production as part of Singapore’s strategies to ensure food security
Updated: 11:07am, 9 Apr, 2020

