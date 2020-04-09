Foreign workers pictured inside one of the dormitories Singapore put under virus lockdown at the weekend. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore’s packed workers’ dorms pose new challenge in virus fight

  • Tens of thousands of foreign workers have been ordered to stay in their cramped shared rooms amid fears emerging infection clusters will spread
  • But the move to quarantine people living in such close proximity has raised questions about whether the conditions will allow for social distancing
Updated: 1:19pm, 9 Apr, 2020

