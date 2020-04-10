The Zaandam cruise ship was allowed to dock in Florida on April 2, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Coronavirus: infected Indonesian crew member of Zaandam cruise ship dies in Florida
- The man was hospitalised last week after the Zaandam, which had been stranded at sea for two weeks, was allowed to dock in Florida
- His death raises the ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four
