As the pandemic shuts schools in many places, some schools have been using the Zoom app to deliver online lessons. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore stops schools using Zoom app after ‘serious incidents’ involving security breaches

  • The education ministry is investigating two incidents, one which involved obscene images appearing on screens and lewd comments heard during a geography lesson
  • The videoconferencing tool was adopted by teachers as the country moved into a lockdown that has seen schools move to home-based learning
Updated: 2:45pm, 10 Apr, 2020

