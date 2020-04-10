As the pandemic shuts schools in many places, some schools have been using the Zoom app to deliver online lessons. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore stops schools using Zoom app after ‘serious incidents’ involving security breaches
- The education ministry is investigating two incidents, one which involved obscene images appearing on screens and lewd comments heard during a geography lesson
- The videoconferencing tool was adopted by teachers as the country moved into a lockdown that has seen schools move to home-based learning
