One of the boys shared a video of the alleged antics on his private Instagram account, but it started going viral after someone recorded a copy and posted it elsewhere. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore teens charged with public nuisance for drinking from bottles, putting them back on supermarket shelf

  • The boys, both 17, allegedly drank two bottles of fruit juice at a supermarket then returned them to a refrigerated shelf
  • If convicted, they could each be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or be punished with both
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Apr, 2020

One of the boys shared a video of the alleged antics on his private Instagram account, but it started going viral after someone recorded a copy and posted it elsewhere. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE