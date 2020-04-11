A nurse holds a vial of blood at a testing centre in Manila. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Philippines stops health workers from leaving country

  • The nation only has six doctors for every 10,000 people, according to the WHO. Singapore’s ratio is almost 23 and Malaysia’s is 15.36
  • Thousands of Filipino medical practitioners work overseas, but they are now needed at home to reinforce an overwhelmed health care system
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:23pm, 11 Apr, 2020

