A nurse holds a vial of blood at a testing centre in Manila. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Philippines stops health workers from leaving country
- The nation only has six doctors for every 10,000 people, according to the WHO. Singapore’s ratio is almost 23 and Malaysia’s is 15.36
- Thousands of Filipino medical practitioners work overseas, but they are now needed at home to reinforce an overwhelmed health care system
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A nurse holds a vial of blood at a testing centre in Manila. Photo: AFP