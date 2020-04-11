A woman looks at a closed public beach at East Coast Park amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore gets strict on ‘circuit breaker’ offenders as it reports 191 new cases, eighth death
- Anybody not abiding by the partial lockdown rules will be fined US$212 for their first offence, instead of being issued with a warning
- Singapore also closed beaches and will make it mandatory for commuters to wear masks on public transport, to curb the spread of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A woman looks at a closed public beach at East Coast Park amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Singapore. Photo: Reuters