A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle at the Kallang Riverside Park near the domes of the Garden by the Bay in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore reports 233 new cases, bringing total to 2,532

  • Thirty of the additional cases linked to S11 foreign worker dormitory
  • Number of new infections crosses 200-case mark for second time in a week
Today Online
Updated: 1:48am, 13 Apr, 2020

