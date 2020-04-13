A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle at the Kallang Riverside Park near the domes of the Garden by the Bay in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore reports 233 new cases, bringing total to 2,532
- Thirty of the additional cases linked to S11 foreign worker dormitory
- Number of new infections crosses 200-case mark for second time in a week
