Residents wearing face masks practice social distancing as they wait in a queue for free rice in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: what’s behind Vietnam’s containment success?
- With no deaths reported and the number of confirmed cases in the mere hundreds, Vietnam's response to the pandemic appears to be working
- Elsewhere, governments enforced lockdowns to cope with existing epidemics. Vietnam did so to prevent an avoidable national crisis
