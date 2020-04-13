Volunteers play the role of ‘pocong’ to make people stay at home outside the gate of Kepuh village amid the spread of coronavirus in Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: in Indonesia, ‘ghosts’ volunteer to keep people indoors

  • Typically wrapped in white shrouds with powdered faces and dark-rimmed eyes, ‘pocong’ represent the trapped souls of the dead in Indonesian folklore
  • In some areas, villagers are calling on the age-old superstition to scare people into stay inside
Reuters
Updated: 3:39pm, 13 Apr, 2020

